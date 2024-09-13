'My male BFF got married and I suspect his wife is trying to sabotage our friendship.' UPDATED

TL;DR: My BFF (33M) and I (28F) have been close for seven years and we became even closer when I moved in with him as a flatmate. I entered a secret relationship and only told him 3-4 months in, which upset him. However, my ex, my BFF, and I ended up becoming an inseparable trio. Things took a turn when he got engaged to a woman who seemed perfect for him but later turned out to be pretending.

She became jealous and controlling, even giving him an ultimatum to stop helping me or my ex. My best friend is now unhappy in his marriage, and while I’ve tried to give them space and be considerate, I’m unsure if I did something wrong. Should I step back and let them figure it out, or did I ruin his marriage by being involved?