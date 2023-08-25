Man betrayed by friend receives apology a decade later, is now asked for money help.

Being betrayed is one of the worst feelings in the universe, even if you can map out the flawed circumstances that caused it. One of the worst dynamics is the expectation that you'll forgive, forget, and move on once the betrayer has finally realized the scope of their mistake.

While forgiveness can be cathartic for everyone, expectations of it can create a double standard that puts the emotional onus back onto the victim.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for not wanting to pay for his goddaughter's college after being betrayed by her dad. He wrote:

'AITA for refusing to pay for a former friend's daughter's college?'