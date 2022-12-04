Man asks if he was wrong to bring up salary with 'friend' who called him 'low class.'

After reading the comments OP deleted his post. Guess he didn't like the responses. Here's his story...

"AITA for responding to my friend calling me "low class" by reminding him that I make his salary multiple times over?"

I grew up extremely poor. It was a normal aspect of life to save as much money as possible; but when I had to spend money, to extract as much value as possible. Despite being in a much better position today those behaviours never went away.

Yesterday my university friends [30-36 M & F] and I [30M] caught up over dinner at a restaurant called HaiDiLao. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it's basically an exorbitantly overpriced hot pot restaurant, that justifies its pricing by offering an assortment of complimentary gifts that you can take at your pleasure.