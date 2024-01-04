Someecards Logo
Man invites GF to 'boys trip,' she demands king bed as the only woman, guys push back. UPDATED.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 4, 2024 | 2:00 PM
One of the most stressful parts of traveling with friends is deciding who gets which sleeping arrangements.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his friend she's not entitled to a king bed just because she's the only woman. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my friend she’s not entitled to a king bed at our air BnB?"

So bit of context. Me and my three friends have booked a boy's trip down the beach because a few of our other friends will be down there. Well one of our friends invited his girlfriend (let’s call her J) without telling any of us till 3 days before the trip. She hangs with us a lot and we’re all sweet with her coming, however the issue is we booked a house with 3 beds, a king and two singles.

Me and J are quite close, J is texting me at the moment saying her and her partner will take the king and they’ll bring a blow mattress for the person who doesn’t get a single. This is where my question comes in, I told her that we would all put our names in a hat, and whoever gets picked first gets first pick of beds and so on and till last person takes the blow-up.

She has gotten very angry at me saying because she’s a woman and in a couple she deserves the king bed with her partner. I understand this point, but she wasn’t originally invited to this trip and no one wants to sleep on a blow-up mattress. So am I the AH for telling her she can’t claim the king bed?

Redditors had plenty of thoughts.

RedOrm23 wrote:

NTA. Is the rent being divided 4 ways? Either way, it needed to have been agreed upon ahead of time. She is TA for trying to take over a bed with no prior discussion.

OP responded:

Thing is if he had asked if she could come and we got a bigger house there would no issue. We’re splitting 4 ways because she’s not working at the moment but had promised she’ll pay us back when she starts working again.

Lamacorn wrote:

NTA. It’s a friend's trip, not a couple trip. You are being nice in my opinion. I would tell your friend that J needs to stay home.

JB500000 wrote:

NTA. Although if he was my friend, he'd be roasted for bringing his gf to a boy's trip. That's a no-no.

WhyAmIStillHere86 wrote:

Frankly, there are already four of you. Person who isn’t paying gets the couch/air mattress because beds are a buy-in privilege. NTA.

After receiving a lot of support, OP shared a major update:

UPDATE: Thanks everyone for the comments and appreciate all the advice. Things took a dramatic turn and my friend and J got into a massive fight about this and they now have broken up.

Clearly, OP's friend's plan to bring his GF fully backfired in all of the possible ways.

Sources: Reddit
