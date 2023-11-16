Man kicks out friend and wife after they refuse to take off shoes inside the house. AITA?

It's common practice to take off your shoes in a lot of people's homes, but some people take offense to it. This difference in opinion can cause unnecessary tension between the host and the guest.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for kicking out a friend and his wife for refusing to take off their shoes. He wrote:

"AITA for kicking a friend and his wife out of my house during their visit for refusing to take off their shoes?"

Background: One of my best friends generally, they were just coming to visit normally. When they arrived, I informed them politely that I would prefer they not enter with their shoes on, especially considering that the day before there was a massive cleaning spree all over the place and I'd like to maintain that environment as it was.