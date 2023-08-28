Man openly admits he's peed in friend's shower, she's grossed out and 'uncomfortable.'

Shower habits are something you'd think was universal, but there are surprising differences between how people spend their time in the water. While some have a 5-minute efficiency mode, others like to linger, while some have a methodical scrubbing regimen, others like to piss and sing and let it all out.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for revealing he regularly pees in the shower, even at friends' houses. He wrote:

'AITA for peeing in my friend's shower?'

I (22FtM) was staying at a friend's place a few months ago over my spring break. Let's call her Natalie (23F). Natalie and I have been friends for a while, but we haven't been able to hang out as much since she graduated last year and has been working.