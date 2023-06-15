Man refuses to return jacket friend gave him decade ago, she says 'it's from my grandpa.'

Generally, when someone gives you something, it's then yours.
But the lines of ownership can get blurred when a friend 'lends' you something for an indefinite amount of time, you're given something that has intense emotional or familial value, or a relationship splinters, and all objects are dispersed.
He wrote:
AITA for not giving back a leather jacket that was given to me over 10 years ago?
So, 10 years ago a friend of mine (let's call her Jackie) offered me a leather biker jacket that her grandfather had given her. The jacket was too big for Jackie and she doesn't wear stuff like that anyway. I was watching SOA at the time and Terminator 2 was one of my favorite movies growing up so I was ecstatic about the offer and immediately said yes.
She said she was happy that someone was going to be wearing it instead of just sitting in the closet. On several occasions, she said she was happy to see me wearing it. For 10 years I wore this jacket. I would get excited to wear it when the weather got cold out. I became known to wear this jacket. I spent all of my 20s in it and into my 30s. I have made countless memories in it.
Went through a 9-year relationship with it. Dozens of pictures of me in this jacket etc. I have owned more than twice as long as Jackie has and maybe even longer than her grandfather had at this point. For all intents and purposes it is my jacket now. Just recently Jackie's grandfather has been having health issues and he may not be with us for much longer.
She asked for it back, stating that when she gave it to me she didn't understand the importance of him giving it to her and that it's the only thing she has of his. It's not that I am unsympathetic to this but, I fail to see how having a jacket that she won't wear and will sit in her closet will make her grandfather passing easier.
Also, her grandfather hasn't passed yet and there's plenty of opportunity for her to ask for something else to remember him by. Maybe even something that she could actually use or keep on display.I told them that I feel bad about the situation but I don't want to give the jacket back because of my own sentimental attachment to the jacket both the memories I have made in it and the fact that she gave it to me.
When I told her this, her and her friend told me that I am picking an aesthetic over her connection to her grandfather. I don't feel this way. I may have said yes to her offer of the jacket for aesthetic reasons but I want to keep it because of its sentimental value to me.
I feel bad about wanting to keep it but, I also am angry that they seem to dismiss my feelings and memories I have made with this jacket minimizing it to just an aesthetic choice. So AITA I kind of feel that way but I also equally feel justified in keeping it.
UPDATE: Me and this friend are not that close. She dated my brother and then later one of my friends. We became friends because of our mutual friends. But some of those friendships have become estranged and we have drifted apart. This message from her asking for the jacket back was the first contact from her in quite some time.
Jeffrey_Friedl wrote:
NTA. It's yours and you've grown attached to it for a decade. It takes real gall to ask for it back. Maybe she just wants to wear it once in front of her grandfather? Perhaps offer to loan it to her?
1indaT wrote:
NTA. If she had such a connection, she wouldn't have given it to you 10 years ago. If you ever decide to get rid of it, however, then it would be nice to give it back to her.
Tesstarosa13 wrote:
ESH. If you don't have the jacket, you will still have your memories If she doesn't have the jacket, she will still have memories of her grandfather. Neither of you is your things. That said, do you want this friendship to continue? If you do-- give the jacket back. If not, keep it.
RideOnMoa wrote:
NAH. You each have valid perspectives. Your friendship won't be the same whatever you do. You won't want to wear the jacket in future in case she sees you in it. I'd personally give the jacket back as at this point I'd stop wearing it. She could pretend she's got her grandfather's arms around her when she wears it.
Spirited_Block250 wrote:
Theoretically, you are justified in keeping it, but this is a complex situation now that he may be dying and is getting super sick. She obviously didn’t expect to have this change of heart but did and turned to you, as her close friend, assuming you’d be understanding, however you were not.
At this point, you’re choosing your friend over a jacket. If she had wanted it back just to want it back would be one thing, but the situation given, she isn’t being a jerk in asking back, she expected you to be understanding. So imma have to say YTA.
Level-Experience9194 wrote:
YTA. Her grandad is dying and she's grieving his loss. The jacket wasn't a big thing because she had him in her life. She didn't have to give you the jacket but she was kind to you and did. In her hour of need your being selfish.
You don't know what that jacket meant to her grandad and she obviously didn't at the time either. Don't be a jacka$$ go buy a new jacket and make memories and let her have a piece of her grandad back. She might give it back to you one day but I hope you realise you've tarnished this friendship.
imminentappeal wrote:
This is complex, but YTA. In any other situation, I would agree the jacket is yours and she should kick rocks. But it’s not like she’s asking for it back because she suddenly likes leather jackets, my take is that she probably associates it with him more than other items, and it’s a little tone deaf to suggest that she can just have him give her something else.
I also think it sounded like she gave you the jacket in good faith as a friend, not expecting that she’d want it back, but now she is coming to you as a friend going through a hard time to request it back and you’re saying no.
Clearly, the commenters are fairly split on this. But it looks like a lot of people are leaning towards OP being TA. What do you think?