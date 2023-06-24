Man says wife 'still has weight to lose' after pregnancy; her friend claps back. AITA?

My (22F) best friend Jenny (23F) just recently had a baby with her husband Tom (25M). My boyfriend and I got to meet their baby boy for the first time last weekend when they came over to our flat for dinner.
We have a hot tub on our balcony that my parents gave us for Christmas last year and I had told them to bring swimwear so we could go in after dinner. My boyfriend wasn’t up for it, so he held the baby while us three got ready to get in the tub. Jenny was the last person to get changed and came out of the bathroom in a bikini.
I thought she looked amazing, really happy and glowing, but Tom kind of laughed and said something about her still having some weight to lose before she’d be as attractive as she was before her pregnancy.
I was a bit stunned by that comment and even though Jenny didn’t say anything, her smile disappeared and she looked obviously uncomfortable. She and I had talked about her struggling with weight gain during her pregnancy and I thought Tom’s comment was more than insensitive.
I got angry, because I started wondering what he might be saying to her in private if he was comfortable dropping lines like that in front of other people, so I responded with: 'She just had a baby. What’s your excuse?'
The dude has a hefty beer belly and a double chin but thinks he can joke about a new mom’s weight?
He got really defensive and told me that I need to learn how to take a joke before stomping off to the hot tub. Jenny chuckled at my comment and I thought that was that, but when they left for the night, Tom pulled me aside and told me to keep my nose out of other people’s business.
I don’t think I was entirely in the wrong but my boyfriend told me I shouldn’t have reacted at all because it really wasn’t my business and I think Tom’s reaction speaks for itself and it makes me wonder whether I might’ve been the AH in that situation.
notasandpiper writes:
He can’t claim it’s a private matter when he said it right in front of you. NTA
km89 writes:
NTA. You weren't just sticking up for your friend, you personally objected to his statement. He made it your business when he said it in front of you.
As someone who used to be the meek type who wouldn't stick up for themselves, thank you. The world would be a better place if more people shot down a$#holes' comments in public, in the moment.
Pretzelmamma writes:
The fact he pulled her aside to tell her to mind her own business too.... trying to intimidate the lil lady into minding her manners? He sounds horrible.
JSmellerM writes:
The biggest red flag is OP's boyfriend imho. He could've said nothing about the incident but he basically told OP to not defend her friend.
ProverbialWetBlanket writes:
NTA. Classic 'it was just a joke!' when in reality it was a passive aggressive tear down 😒
prominently_hidden writes:
NTA. Utterly not the a(*hole, at all, in any possible way.
If your friend's husband wants to make demeaning comments about people's weight, then he can bloody well receive them too.
If he doesn't like it, then he can either learn to keep his pie hole shut, or he can f&#k off. Your own boyfriend is a coward too. Bottom line: your friend's husband stole her happiness for his own amusement, and you replaced it by stealing his, which amused her and angered him.
In other words, he broke even but is being a butthurt little child about it anyway.
He's not upset over your weight comment. He's upset because you wouldn't let him get away with being a fu^%ing jerk to your best friend.
You are a good person for recognizing that sh@#tiness for what it was and rightfully sticking up for your friend. Tell anyone who tries to make you regret this choice to get f*&ked.
Welcome to the illuminating world of 'sticking up for what is right,' where you learn who in your life is good, and who in your life is s#@tty.
EDIT: I re-read OP's post and now I am even more incensed. What an awful thing to say to a recent mother. Like, who the f&^k does he think he is?
EDIT 2: Yeah, Tom's a creep. I don't like Tom. Boyfriend isn't a creep, but needs to exercise some loyalty toward OP. Kinda disappointed man.