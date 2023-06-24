Man says wife 'still has weight to lose' after pregnancy; her friend claps back. AITA?

I was a bit stunned by that comment and even though Jenny didn’t say anything, her smile disappeared and she looked obviously uncomfortable. She and I had talked about her struggling with weight gain during her pregnancy and I thought Tom’s comment was more than insensitive.

I got angry, because I started wondering what he might be saying to her in private if he was comfortable dropping lines like that in front of other people, so I responded with: 'She just had a baby. What’s your excuse?'

The dude has a hefty beer belly and a double chin but thinks he can joke about a new mom’s weight?