Man snaps at drunk friend after he makes comment's about his GF's body, kicks him out.

Alcohol is known for bringing out what's already there.

For some people, that means they feel looser and more comfortable expressing their affection and love for everyone. With others, it triggers sadness or anger they've been repressing. And most unfortunately, liquid courage can bring out the creepy shadow side of some drinkers.

As a friend or onlooker, it can be uncomfortable to call out unsavory drunk behavior, but enabling it only sets a negative precedent.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling off and kicking out his friend for making creepy drunk comments.

He wrote:

AITA for kicking my friend out for the comments he made about my girlfriend while drunk?