Man sick of dropping everything for dramatic friend, finally tells her off, regrets it. AITA?

Keeping in mind, every time she did this, it interrupted my assessment, the clock kept running, and the screen filled with her phone call taking away the question.

She texted me, which popped up on the screen, '911 call me.' I responded, 'Busy, call you in 20.' She replied, 'Please, it's an emergency!'

I closed the text, and continued my assessment. She then started calling again. I sent 5 calls in a row to voicemail.

I was behind on my assessment so I tried to power through, but stress was getting to me.

Lucy texted me again, 'Need you now!' I lost it and texted back, 'F OFF!!!'

In 30 years, neither of us has ever said that to each other but in that moment I just wanted her to leave me alone.