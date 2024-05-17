'My BFF announced she's getting married next week. I have reason to believe she's lying.' UPDATED

"My [28/F] friend [41/F] announced she is getting married next week. I have reason to believe she is lying."

Wendy and I have been friends for several years. We used to live in the same city and see one another often. I knew she had a history of traumatic relationships and had hence decided not to date, but I also knew she had a pretty intense crush on a friend of a friend I had never met, James.

When I moved to another state, we stayed in touch via phone calls. She told me that her feelings for James were becoming stronger, despite the fact that they had no contact. Soon, she began telling me that they were in love but his ex-girlfriend was preventing them from being together. Because these conversations became so odd, I stopped the calls and stepped away from the friendship.