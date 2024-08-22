'My BFF secretly recorded our phone convo and played it for the person we discussed.' UPDATED

Well, she broke your trust. Only you can determine whether that is a deal breaker for you. This is not up for your mutual friends to decide. Recording someone without their knowledge is a major transgression in my eyes. I would have a hard time trusting that person for quite awhile. I would probably feel the friendship was not salvageable. That's just me.

WaterVsStone said:

What she did was deceitful and hurtful and it would be difficult to trust her in the future. Trust would need to be rebuilt. People hurt one another. They also move beyond hurts. What do you want to do? What does friendship mean to you? She has wronged you out of desperation but do you think she was doing this to harm you? Clearly not.