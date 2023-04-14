Teen snaps at friend for posting about her 'hot brothers' on social media.

Confronting a friend when they make you uncomfortable can feel super awkward. No one likes to be called out for unsavory behavior, and calling it out puts you in an intense position.

In a healthy friendship, these moments of transparency and conflict can ultimately lead to closer communication and more understanding. But in a friendship fraught with tension or insecurity, it can explode.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if she's wrong for telling her friend to stop using her family for clout.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my friend to stop using my life to get petty clout and to live her fantasy somewhere else?