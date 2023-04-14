Teen snaps at friend for posting about her 'hot brothers' on social media.

Confronting a friend when they make you uncomfortable can feel super awkward. No one likes to be called out for unsavory behavior, and calling it out puts you in an intense position.
In a healthy friendship, these moments of transparency and conflict can ultimately lead to closer communication and more understanding. But in a friendship fraught with tension or insecurity, it can explode.
She wrote:
AITA for telling my friend to stop using my life to get petty clout and to live her fantasy somewhere else?
I (17f) have eight older brothers. Without getting into too much detail, there's a few adoptions and half-siblings in the mix, but I'm close to all of them and while my life can be crazy sometimes, I wouldn't trade them for the world. It's also relevant that I don't have either of my parents in my life and haven't since I was 11. The issue involves my close friend, (17f) who I've known since we were 4.