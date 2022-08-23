Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she was wrong to tell friend she shouldn't have had another kid.

Amy Goldberg
Aug 23, 2022 | 11:37 AM
A woman reached out to the internet for help with something she said. She was honest with a friend, but maybe too honest? It's always tricky to know where to draw the line, but in this case her friend wasn't happy with her honesty.

Am l the AH ?

My friend announced she was having a baby. She said I didn’t seem as happy as everyone else. I told her l was happy for her , but she kept pressing it . I told her the truth bc all our other friends are talking about her behind her back.

Truth is l am happy for her, l just don’t think it was smart . She has no steady income, already has 3 children, a small business that’s not profitable. She is continually asking for money and/or donations. Please don’t not give it to her bc she catches a mean attitude. I know she loves her children, but she can’t afford them.

