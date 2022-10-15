Guy told to apologize after telling friend's girlfriend she's 'a little fat.'

"AITA for telling my friend’s gf I thought she was a little fat?"

My best friend Nick (22M), his gf Marta (22), and I (21M) were hanging out in his basement. She asked him unprompted, “Babe, do you think I’m fat?” Nick, being the dutiful boyfriend, responded “Of course not babe.” She then turned to me and asked, “OP, do you think I’m fat?”

Now here’s the thing. I strive to be a very candid person. I will not hesitate to speak my truth because I believe it is almost always better to be frank with people than to tiptoe around what you actually feel.