Man sneaks a peak at friend's journal, panics when he sees himself labeled as 'prey.'

I'm not sure what to make of this. I feel embarrassed to be categorized with the "Prey", as though I'm just one of dozens of weak and friendly men. I also think it's strange that she and her friends are doing this kind of thing in their late 20s? You'd think this would be outgrown in middle school. Am I wrong to feel sort of dehumanized by being on the list as somebody she "executed"? It's pretty brutal.

I feel shitty for looking through the journal, just because its on the coffee table doesn't mean I have the right to look. But for the life of me, her feelings toward me never made a whit of sense and I wanted answers.

Edit: I want to clear up some misconceptions about this.

I discovered the journal on a coffee table no more than a foot away from me where we were working together on our project. She invited me to work on our project on the couch, It was literally right there in plain view of me.