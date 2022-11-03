My 'friend' left her her dog with me too long, so I took it to a shelter. Was I wrong?

Im 35 female, I have a friend, 32 female, who asked me to dog sit her poodle for 2 weeks while she was on vacation with her husband. I had some rough batches with this friend before, but she paid me before had to take care of her dog, and my house is big, so I agreed.

I really like dogs, I had many throughout the years, and now I have one good golden boy named Dorado.

But I really hated this dog, peed everywhere, was destructive, picked up fights with Dorado, felt entitled to my food while having a full bowl untouched, and even shitted on my bed. Out of all the places he could shit, decided to shit on MY BED.