My 'friend' left her her dog with me too long, so I took it to a shelter. Was I wrong?

Im 35 female, I have a friend, 32 female, who asked me to dog sit her poodle for 2 weeks while she was on vacation with her husband. I had some rough batches with this friend before, but she paid me before had to take care of her dog, and my house is big, so I agreed.
I really like dogs, I had many throughout the years, and now I have one good golden boy named Dorado.
But I really hated this dog, peed everywhere, was destructive, picked up fights with Dorado, felt entitled to my food while having a full bowl untouched, and even shitted on my bed. Out of all the places he could shit, decided to shit on MY BED.
After 2 weeks, I called my friend, expecting her to be back in town and come get her little monster back. She never answered, no text, no social media, nothing. After trying to reach her on Instagram, I got BLOCKED.