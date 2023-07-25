Woman bails on bestie's bachelorette party mid-trip; 'I don't know who you are anymore.' UPDATED

Also I saw a lot of confusion about the “I want to show you something” I wanted to show her something at our HOTEL. I then told her that I could show her the next morning so she could see it sober, as she would be drunk that night. That’s why it shocked me so much. Because I said it in a casual manner.

I have not heard anything from Bride since last night. Both her mom and mom’s best friend have checked up on me. I know some of you told me to reach out, but she very much has a mindset of “I am always right. There is no compromise” That has always been that way. The only difference is now her fury is pointed at me. Thank you all. I’ll keep you updated.