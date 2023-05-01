Woman calls friend's GF 'disgusting' for behavior at party; GF demands apology.

'AITA for telling my best friend his gf is disgusting?'

I (22f) have been friends with Danny (22m) since high school and he recently moved in with his current gf Lucy (22f).

They had a housewarming party on Friday and Lucy spent most of the night dancing with her own friends who are very like her (excitable extroverted e.g) and dragging Danny away from his conversations with us (his friends) to dance even though he's more like us (introverted not party animals)

Later Danny was being quiet so I asked if he was okay and he said just tired, but he just kept watching Lucy dancing and then said something in her ear the next time she came over and she just shook her head and laughed at him.