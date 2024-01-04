Woman turns dinner into 'girls night' to exclude friend's husband, friend is offended. UPDATED.

Hosting a dinner with friends can be really fun, but it can also be quite logistically stressful, which is why it's good to figure out what your limits are.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for excluding her friend's husband from dinner because of his appetite. She wrote:

"AITA for not inviting my friend's husband to dinner because he eats way too much?"

My friend has been married for a year now to her firefighter husband. She is the only one in the friend group that is married. I usually host dinners every couple of months and we are going to do a late one for the holidays on Friday. I usually invite him but money has gotten tight due to the holidays and he eats so much. I understand why but it always results in my having to double recipes or I run out of food.