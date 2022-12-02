Woman doesn't want Christmas card from friend's baby; asks if it's wrong to tell her.

"WIBTA if I tell my friend not to send me a Christmas Card from her baby?"

I am a happily child free adult. Babies have always made me super uncomfortable. I don’t like looking at them, being in their presence, or really hearing about them. I used to have panic attacks if I had to be near a baby or toddler, even for a minute or two. If a baby or toddler touched me, I’d freak out and have to go wash off a few layers of skin.

I don’t know what caused such an intense reaction, but it’s always been like this. I’ve been working on at least being more cordial and tolerant with babies and toddlers to the point that I no longer have panic attacks. However, they still make me very uncomfortable and I don’t want anything to do with them.