Woman gets 'friend' fired from job after he 'borrows' books from her signed collection.

There's nothing people hate more than the consequences of their own actions. This applies even more if they're in the habit of lying to themselves and minimizing the wrong they do to others.
Nonetheless, it can feel strange to be in a position where you have to call out a friend in a serious way. Doubt can easily cloud your head and cause you to wonder whether you took it too far.
She wrote:
AITA for reporting my friend to his work and getting him fired because he refused to give my books back?
I (27f) recently had some friends over at my house for my birthday. I have a book collection with some signed books by relatively famous authors. They're not behind a locked shelf or anything, but they're in my room. After they left I noticed that few of my books were gone, and someone mentioned that 'Jay' (28m) claimed I let him borrow the books.