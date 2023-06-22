Woman 'acts out forbidden fantasy' with ex BFF's husband; says, 'I have no regrets.'

This is a throwaway account I created just for this.
A few hours ago I (40F) hooked up with my former best friend's husband (M, 40). Not out of spite, either.
I ended our friendship almost two years ago to the date. In fact, I just now realized today is her birthday. I ended our friendship out of frustration with her passive aggressiveness, her being dishonest, and honestly starting to feel as though after all of these years I didn't know the real her. Our children were quite close.
My own child felt the absence of the friendship and still asks about their friend to this day. I asked that no matter what the kids be allowed to continue the friendship only to be ignored.
Today seemingly out of nowhere he contacts me. He and former bestie have split. He apologizing for what he felt was his role in the split between former bestie and I. He sends me her new number and urges me to reach out. He admits he has problems, says he is now on medication and has newly entered therapy. I was briefly tempted to reach out to former bestie but decided not to.
I console him over the divorce. He suggests we hook up. I agree. After we hook up we talked and talked and talked. We both filled in the missing pieces about Former Bestie. How she could make you feel like you were the only person in the world but had an entire secret life you never knew about. Her strange contradictions. The anger that seemingly came out of nowhere. Her hypocrisy.
We both kept saying 'I dont' want to talk about her' and 'Let's not trash her.' The majority of our conversation focused on our own lives. A few months before I broke up with former bestie I had separated from my husband. He treated me terribly. I also quit my health care career after gettinb burned out. He filled in about the changes in his life with therapy and medication for depression.
He wants to see me again. He swears up and down this is not about revenge (the divorce is her idea to hear him tell it), I had missed him. I had felt as though I had been friends with him, too. And he did the one thing former bestie would never do- apologize and attempt to make amends.
I remember how I was after I first separated from my husband. And I feel as though I am two years ahead of him processing the lost of Bestie. Yet, I was still so happy to see him. Shocked beyond all that he wanted to hook up. I had always thought he was hot but I was with my husband, and he was the husband of my then best friend.
Typing all of this out I feel like a teenager. I should be over all of this kind of behavior. I feel like I am way too old for this. Which is why I created this throwaway account to process this here.
I genuinely wish him well. I myself had not had sex in almost two years. And did I mention he is hot?
I know I am supposed to be a terrible person for what I did. Sisters before misters and all of that. I don't feel as though I got my revenge for her final betrayal which led me to end our friendship. I feel as though I have gotten the chance to act out a forbidden fantasy and am grateful as hell.
Here's what people had to say to OP:
Pellellell says:
Idk, he had [hooked up] with his ex wife’s ex best friend on her birthday….definitely seems like a revenge move. Good luck with it all, I guess.
horseracez writes:
This is extremely trashy behavior. I find it extremely hypocritical that you don’t consider this to be revenge, but you don’t want your former bestie to find out. I sincerely hope your former bestie continues to live rent-free in your head. Touch grass.
Plus-Amphibian-4104 OP responded:
I'm divorced and he is in the process of divorce. We're both single and neither of us is cheating on anybody. We were both profoundly hurt by the actions of ex-bestie (separate actions on their part).
Neither of us are trying to have a romantic relationship with each other. I think we both just wanted human contact with someone we both knew and felt comfortable with. We're both single. We're both hurting.
I think the idea that our spouse could be harboring fantasies about our friends is an unsettling one. But a very human one even if neither party ever acts. If the tables were turned and my ex-bestie hooked up with my ex-husband? I would not feel as though I were a wronged party.
For people worried about kids, he had a vasectomy three years ago. I'm infertile.
He also gave me what I had long ago wanted and given up hope for: an apology. Of course I wanted that apology to come from former BFF. And that never happened.
SuperBeeboo writes:
Some of it is revenge for him, don't be so gullible.
GamingMusicThraling writes:
Okay, so not to be skeptical but you’re completely sure they are separated? Like 100%? It just seems oddly convenient that the ‘divorce’ is suddenly happening. You’re sure it’s completely finalized in writing? This seems like awfully sketchy territory even if it’s all 100% true what he tells you…
betweenthylegs writes:
You're so disgusting and trashy that it's pathetic
ptheresadactyl writes:
You're both single. You're not friends with her anymore. No one's cheating, there's no betrayal. Glad you got some.
Plus-Amphibian-4104 OP responded:
This is how I feel.