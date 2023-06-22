Woman 'acts out forbidden fantasy' with ex BFF's husband; says, 'I have no regrets.'

I console him over the divorce. He suggests we hook up. I agree. After we hook up we talked and talked and talked. We both filled in the missing pieces about Former Bestie. How she could make you feel like you were the only person in the world but had an entire secret life you never knew about. Her strange contradictions. The anger that seemingly came out of nowhere. Her hypocrisy.

We both kept saying 'I dont' want to talk about her' and 'Let's not trash her.' The majority of our conversation focused on our own lives. A few months before I broke up with former bestie I had separated from my husband. He treated me terribly. I also quit my health care career after gettinb burned out. He filled in about the changes in his life with therapy and medication for depression.