Woman calls cops on best friend's boyfriend, makes her sleep on the porch. AITA?

Go figure!

One woman was happy to take in her best friend when she followed her to Canada. However, her best friend quickly got a boyfriend that she did not get along with. She just didn't trust the guy. Soon after, she noticed that some of her figurines were missing. She tried to tell her best friend, but she didn't want to hear it. So, when it happened again, she got evidence. Now, she is being told that she took things too far.

'AITA for kicking my best friend out of my house because her boyfriend broke in and stole my figurines?'

bananapeelisdoomed

Me (F21) and my best friend, Alice (F21), have been close for more than 10 years; we went to the same schools and study abroad (Canada) together. I came to Canada many years before Alice and have been living in a house my parents paid for.