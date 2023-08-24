Woman doesn't tell late BFF's homophobic family about her death, they say 'how dare you.'

Estrangement is a bizarre state, because it doesn't legally erase the status of 'family,' but emotionally and psychologically it can. When a family member has been cut off for a certain amount of time, their status as 'blood' can fall to the side, as chosen family fills in the gaps.

However, in times of death or loss, the official labels can come back into full view.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not telling her best friend's parents about her passing. She wrote:

'AITA for not telling my friend's parents she died?'

I (22m) had a childhood best friend Luna (23f), we were very close and she lived across from me and we even went to the same school, I loved her so much and she was honestly there for me in times when no one was and she was the sister I never had.