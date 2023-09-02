Woman refuses to help struggling friend with newborn; 'you're so entitled.' AITA?

I gave her a few days to calm down, then I called to explain that while I love them both, I can't take them in. I've already helped Laura buy newborn essentials, and I told her I can help cleaning or cooking, so she can have some rest, but I can't do anything more.

I've recently been diagnosed with panic disorder, I'm at the end of my rope and I'm clearly not in the mental or emotional state to basically adopt a family.

She started crying and said that she's disappointed in me, because I have no idea what it means to be a mother, and I don't even try to understand her situation. Then she told me she's not sure anymore if they even need me in their life.