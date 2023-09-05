Woman gets mad and leaves brewery after friend won't move tables because of loud baby.

The phrase "different strokes for different folks" applies to all sorts of situations, ranging from serious matters of religion and politics to petty preferences of bar ambiance. Agreeing to disagree and find a compromise in these areas is key, but sometimes that's easier said than done.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving the bar when her friend refused to sit far away from the baby. She wrote:
A friend (27F) and I (27F) went to happy hour on Thursday to a brewery for drinks. We got a table and as we walked up, there was a baby at the next table. He is eating some mac and cheese and just yelling "awawawa", over and over in the minute we were near the baby. He seemed happy, but I don't like babies yelling, crying, or really making noise. It really bothers me.
I asked my friend if she wanted to move tables and I told her I didn't want to be near a yelling baby. She says no, she thought the baby was cute and funny. She said happy babies making noise like that is the best. I told her I'd really like to move, I expressed that babies shouldn't be here. I know if this baby kept yelling, I wasn't going to enjoy myself. She says I don't know why it bothers me so much.
She told me to not be an AH, it's just a happy baby. I started gathering my things and told her I was leaving. I thought she was being very inconsiderate of how I felt, so I just left.
Pipereatsdogs wrote:
NTA. I wouldn’t want to be near a screaming baby, either. You have choices and you made one.
Wild-Pie-7041 wrote:
NAH. It’s fine if you didn’t want to sit there. It’s fine that she didn’t want to move.
And it was a toddler, not a baby. Babies don’t eat mac and cheese.
For the record, babies and toddlers - like all other people - make noise.
Which-Tour2102 wrote:
A lot of breweries can be family friendly. Most of the ones in my town are. Also people in general make noise. Not just babies.
Interesting_Order_82 wrote:
NAH. She doesn’t care about the noises a toddler makes and you do. You couldn’t come to an agreement. If your intentions are to be surrounded only adults and drink liquor I’d meet her at a bar as most if not all breweries are family friendly.
shroomride88 wrote:
YTA, mostly for “expressing that babies shouldn’t be here.” It’s a brewery, not a bar. Almost all breweries I’ve ever seen are family-friendly.
Luna_Leeloo wrote:
YTA. Breweries that have restaurants and serve food, are for families too. They are not meant to be bars. If you don’t want children around, don’t go to a restaurant. Go to a club or a bar.
Clearly, no one can agree on this one - much like OP and her friend.