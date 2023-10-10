Woman saw BFF's husband on a dating app; now she wants to disinvite them from her wedding. 'AITA?'

She also mentioned that I should never bring this up with Karl, and that she would not tell him how she got this information. I agreed, and we left the matters at that.

However, since this incident, things have changed quite a bit. Karl has stopped all forms of communication entirely. I am not invited to their house for any celebrations or gatherings (previously I was invited frequently). When I invite them both, Karl has declined the invite (through Paige) every single time. Karl has not acknowledged any gifts I have given him lately.

Recently, I decided to have an open conversation with Paige. I told her that I felt that the group dynamic had shifted quite noticeably. I also asked if it had anything to do with the dating profile. I requested clarity on the situation to help me draw my own boundaries.