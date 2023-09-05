Woman shuts down friend for crossing boundary and talking about pregnancy issues.

Setting a boundary can be really difficult when the other person doesn't fully seem to grasp it. Reinforcing the boundary when they cross it can feel simultaneously exhausting and frustrating, and sometimes, it can climax in deep tension.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her friend for talking about her pregnancy after being asked not to. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to hear anything medical about my friend's pregnancy?"

I (37F) am at the end of my life expectancy. It's entirely possible I could live longer because of taking good care of myself, but the average is late 30s. My mother had the same condition I do and died at age 22 from childbirth.