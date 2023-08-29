Woman snaps, yells at mom's BFF's 'freeloader' daughter, ruins mom's friendship.

Guests, like fish, begin to smell after a few days. And guests you didn't even want to invite, but are hosting as a favor? They smell from the start, especially if they're arriving with a giant air of entitlement.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for ruining her mom's longstanding friendship after snapping on her 'freeloading' daughter. She wrote:

'AITA for ruining my mom's 40+ year friendship over friend's freeloading daughter?'

Mom's friend's daughter was moving to my city, and her new job was starting three weeks before her lease. She desperately texted asking to stay in my tiny 1 bedroom apartment for 3 weeks. For context, I haven't talked to this girl for 15+ years, but our moms are besties of 40+ years.