Woman snaps at BFF who wants second child and asks for money, 'you can't even afford one.' UPDATED.

Watching a friend make their already stressful life even harder can be incredibly painful, particularly when you know you'll be there to pick up the pieces.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her best friend she already can't care for her child, and shouldn't have another. She wrote:

" AITA for telling my best friend that she can’t care for her child?"

I (31F) have been friends with my best friend Jill (26F) for a number of years now. She and I have been through a lot of ups and downs together, but have been solid in our friendship the entire time. Jill and her husband had a child 3 years ago and I love them to death. I would do anything possible for them. Jill has been very vocal in her desire for another baby, and is trying to conceive again.