Woman tells friend she'll never babysit; says, 'it's not going to be my kid.'

Everyone has different comfort levels when it comes to babies, some childfree people love kids and feel natural around them, while others would sooner neutralize an explosive than attempt to hold a newborn. It all comes down to individual personality and experience level.

While that fact might seem obvious enough, some people refuse to accept the limits and differences of others. In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for bluntly telling her friend that she won't be babysitting. She wrote:

'AITA for refusing to babysit for my best friend?'