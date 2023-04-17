Woman wants to sell 'friend's' Taylor Swift ticket to get back at her. AITA?

Talk about some bad blood.

One woman is angry with her friend. She says she has become increasingly cruel to her and she doesn't know why. She waiting in line for 7 hours to get them both Taylor Swift tickets and now she is wondering if it would be petty to sell her friend's ticket because she can't stand the idea of even sitting next to her.

WIBTA for selling my friend’s Taylor swift ticket?

Double-Profession342

Alright, before I get roasted for the title, listen;

I was the one that sat in that GOD awful Ticketmaster queue for literally 7 hours, fighting for my life to get us tickets to a show. I won’t specify the show, because of the fear of my friend seeing this, but here’s the details: