Woman asks if she's wrong to not let 'friend' bring kids to BBQ; gets 'blown up on.'

'AITA for not making child inclusive plans that someone in my friend group can’t attend?'

Howdy guys, recently my friend group has been divided on an issue. I have a group of six friends and their significant others from high school. All of us are in our mid 20s. The only person in our friend group is Jessica, who has two young children and is a single mom.

I’m the only person in my friend group that can host, as my husband and I own a decent sized house and don’t have anything stopping us from hosting I guess. One doesn’t want to host, two live with their parents and can’t, another has roommates that won’t let them, etc.