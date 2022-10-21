Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman thinks free garlic knots are 'creepy,' her friends aren't happy.

Woman thinks free garlic knots are 'creepy,' her friends aren't happy.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 21, 2022 | 12:43 PM
ADVERTISING

"I’m almost impressed this woman found a way to be victimized by garlic bread."

I 31F am a member of a group that convenes monthly to discuss current events. After our last meeting, someone suggested getting pizza. One of our members lit up and said they knew a great place to get pizza, a small independent pizzeria. I'm all about supporting small businesses, so I agreed.

When we arrived, the manager was very off. He greeted my fellow group member very enthusiastically. He called her something in Italian that sounded weirdly intimate. He led us to a table and then handed out menus.

We ordered without issue, even though his vibes were very unsettling. After he left, I asked the group member who recommended the place if they knew him personally, and they said no. They said they just went to the pizzeria a lot and was friendly with the manager.

Before our pizzas arrived, he brought us an order of garlic knots. None of us ordered any garlic knots, and I tried to correct his mistake. He said that they were complimentary as a thanks for choosing his establishment. I thought this was very presumptuous.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content