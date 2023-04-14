Woman uninvites friend's 'creepy' BF from group trip she's paying for, friend gets mad.

Dealing with a friend's boyfriend that you don't like can be deeply frustrating.

There's not much to do when you know your friend can do better romantically. but they don't. For the most part, you're tasked with grinning and bearing it while they make their choices, or awkwardly confronting dynamics you can't be around. Neither of these feel good.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her friend she can't bring her "creepy" boyfriend.

She wrote:

AITA for not allowing my friend to invite her BF on a group holiday after he "complimented" me?