Woman uninvites friend's 'creepy' BF from group trip she's paying for, friend gets mad.

Dealing with a friend's boyfriend that you don't like can be deeply frustrating.
There's not much to do when you know your friend can do better romantically. but they don't. For the most part, you're tasked with grinning and bearing it while they make their choices, or awkwardly confronting dynamics you can't be around. Neither of these feel good.
She wrote:
AITA for not allowing my friend to invite her BF on a group holiday after he "complimented" me?
I (28F) have a friend, Lucy, also 28. We've been friends for around 5 years and she's been dating her BF Harvey for just over a year. Harvey has given me a bad vibe from day one. I find him abrasive and overbearing, and while I realize everyone's relationship is different, his idea of what is appropriate to say about his relationship in company really rubs me the wrong way.