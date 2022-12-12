Woman is upset 'best friend' wants to go out without her kid; calls her 'awful friend.'

"AITA for snapping at my friend who keeps ditching me because I now have a child?"

Just over two years ago, I (f29) unexpectedly got pregnant and now have a beautiful 18 month old daughter, Ciara. Over that time my friends circle got considerably smaller, but my best friend remained, Mia (f31). Mia doesn’t have kids nor wants kids, but she’s been brilliant with Ciara.

I’m a SAHM and obviously don’t have as much time to hang out as I did previously. Mia and I live on the same street (we’re in Manchester, England) and it’s walking distance between our houses. I’ve told Mia numerous times that she can just pop in whenever she wants to (she works from home), but she rarely does.