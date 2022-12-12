Woman is upset 'best friend' wants to go out without her kid; calls her 'awful friend.'

Just over two years ago, I (f29) unexpectedly got pregnant and now have a beautiful 18 month old daughter, Ciara. Over that time my friends circle got considerably smaller, but my best friend remained, Mia (f31). Mia doesn’t have kids nor wants kids, but she’s been brilliant with Ciara.
I’m a SAHM and obviously don’t have as much time to hang out as I did previously. Mia and I live on the same street (we’re in Manchester, England) and it’s walking distance between our houses. I’ve told Mia numerous times that she can just pop in whenever she wants to (she works from home), but she rarely does.
She did this in the beginning, but it’s been happening less and less. Instead, she keeps suggesting we go out for coffee or pizza or even a drink, but I don’t have the time and always just tell her to come over and we’ll have coffee at my place.