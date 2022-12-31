Woman's close friend 'intentionally' damages her business; 'Should we stay friends?'

AITA for expecting my friend to remove her negative review about my business?

I(31F) run a hot yoga studio in my city with my aunt. One of my best friends(28F) goes there semi regularly for yoga lessons. I put my heart and soul into the business and many of my clients complained that the heat in the room reduced when late people try to come into the class after it’s began. It’s also very annoying for the instructors to get them caught up.

So I instituted a no late at all policy and will turn away people who show up late. Some people hate it and stopped showing but it hasn’t hurt our profits and classes still fill up.