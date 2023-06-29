Man goes in wrong door for wife's coworker's funeral, chugs beer, she gets upset at him.

Everyone handles stress and grief differently.
For some, having a drink to take the edge off can be a complete game changer. While others want to have complete clarity of mind in order to manage the surreal nature of death. There's really no 'right' way to deal with something as painful as losing someone, it's a true toss up of choice. However, that doesn't stop people from having preferences for how they'd like others to react.
He wrote:
AITA for having a drink on the way to a funeral?
My wife's coworker passed away and the memorial service was being held at a large Catholic Church. When we got there we went into the wrong door and we went into the area where a wedding reception was being held.
I noticed they had a cash bar with a sign saying all tips went to the honeymoon fund, so I bought a beer, threw in a $20 tip, chugged it and then went back out and found the right place. I was wearing a suit so I fit in at the reception, I paid for my drink, I tipped, and I immediately left and went to the right place.
This was last Saturday and my wife is still pissed at me. She said I was disrespectful, and an a$$#ole for invading a wedding, I did not. The bar was outside the reception hall. She says I shouldn't have drank before the funeral. It was one beer. I think she is blowing this out of proportion. AITA?
Dittoheadforever wrote:
YTA for being chugging a beer instead of having the class to buy a mixed drink. Were you born in a barn? Beer is for parties, liquor is for funerals. And did you even offer your wife or anyone else a drink?
International_Set522 wrote:
NTA. You are either The Legend or an alcoholic. Not sure which. Stay thirsty my friend.
Shitsuri wrote:
YTA for crashing a wedding, and possibly for the inevitable burp that followed chugging 8-12 ounces of beer.
gordo0620 wrote:
Really classless in every possible direction. YTA. You couldn’t wait until after the funeral for a beer (which reminds me of a 15 year old high school kid), and took advantage of someone else’s event to get one. This is almost laughable it’s so crass.
No-Following-7882 wrote:
NTA. I’ve been to plenty of catholic weddings and funerals and they all involve drinking. I think it was funny and if the bride and groom actually noticed you they would have thought you were someone’s +1. You tipped for the honeymoon fund and I assume you weren’t an ass at the funeral since it was just one beer.
kathl29 wrote:
YTA not because like other people are implying that you are an alcoholic - I don't believe that for a second. This was for a work colleague of your wife. I presume there were other colleagues of hers there. She is concerned that others know you had a quick beer or smelt it on you and that now people are thinking of her as the person who's husband couldn't even get through that funeral without a drink.
If this was for a joint friend rather than a work colleague I would have said it wasn't a big deal but like it or not work colleagues judge. And before people say we shouldn't care what they think, we shouldn't but no-one wants to be judged in the workplace by their partners actions. That stuff gets remembered by the work gossips.
This is a situation where the internet cannot agree, since there are so many angles to consider it from.