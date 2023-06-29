Man goes in wrong door for wife's coworker's funeral, chugs beer, she gets upset at him.

Everyone handles stress and grief differently.

For some, having a drink to take the edge off can be a complete game changer. While others want to have complete clarity of mind in order to manage the surreal nature of death. There's really no 'right' way to deal with something as painful as losing someone, it's a true toss up of choice. However, that doesn't stop people from having preferences for how they'd like others to react.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for having a drink on the way to a funeral.

He wrote:

AITA for having a drink on the way to a funeral?