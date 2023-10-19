Siblings snaps at sister who plans to skip friend's funeral because of 'ghosts.' AITA?

Going to a funeral usually doesn't top the list of "fun things to do" with your time. But they're an undeniable part of life - or more accurately, death. While avoiding facing death seems like the key to a happier and more upbeat life, it's an impossible task, and can create major rifts in your life long-term.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling their sister if she misses their friend's funeral, she'll blow up her relationships down the line. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my sister if she doesn’t go to the funeral due to her fear of dead people she will blow up all her relationships?"