Woman doesn't tell mother-in-law about husband's funeral, gets blasted on Facebook.

Grief is a heavy thing to bear.

An onslaught of massive grief can crowd your ability to make normal daily decisions, let alone the intense decisions that come along with losing a loved one.

Arranging burial and funeral is a deeply draining process, and even more so if the family of your loved one didn't have a loving history.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not telling her mother-in-law about her husband's passing.

She wrote:

AITA for not telling my mother-in-law her son had passed?

I sound awful here, and I think I might be. Now that pretty much everyone in my family thinks I'm horrendous, I wanted an outside opinion. My husband passed away recently after a very sudden and difficult struggle with cirrhosis.