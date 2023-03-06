Woman doesn't tell mother-in-law about husband's funeral, gets blasted on Facebook.

Grief is a heavy thing to bear.
An onslaught of massive grief can crowd your ability to make normal daily decisions, let alone the intense decisions that come along with losing a loved one.
Arranging burial and funeral is a deeply draining process, and even more so if the family of your loved one didn't have a loving history.
She wrote:
AITA for not telling my mother-in-law her son had passed?
I sound awful here, and I think I might be. Now that pretty much everyone in my family thinks I'm horrendous, I wanted an outside opinion. My husband passed away recently after a very sudden and difficult struggle with cirrhosis.
It was easily the worst thing to happen in my life. The damage was invisible for years, we never saw it coming. He got so sick, so fast. After they diagnosed him, he lived a little over a year.