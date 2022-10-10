Wife kicks jealous husband out of ex's funeral; he demands an apology.

My ex-husband and I got divorced years ago. We shared custody of our 2 kids: 9 & 12. I got remarried to my current husband. He adores the kids so much. However, he always struggled with this overprotective/jealous attitude when it came to the kids' father.

Their father passed away suddenly days ago and the funeral was yesterday.

My husband didn't want the kids to be there without him. He asked if he could come to support them through the service and I agreed.

We got to the funeral and we were able to stand near my former in-laws and their relatives.