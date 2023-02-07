Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man tells 'rambling' fiancée to 'shut the **** up' about archaeology at a funeral.

Man tells 'rambling' fiancée to 'shut the **** up' about archaeology at a funeral.

Carson Cupello
Feb 7, 2023 | 6:00 PM
ADVERTISING

Small talk is unbearable on it's own. But at a funeral? Oh god.

When a woman tried to connect with the family of a deceased friend, she went off the rails. After several uncomfortable moments, her fiance snapped at her. Now he's coming to Reddit to ask why his beloved isn't talking to him like she used to...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my fiancée to shut the **** up and stop talking about archaeology at a funeral?"

Madonnn writes:

Me (28M) and my soon-to-be-wife Phoebe (27F) have been dating for 4 years. We’ve a quite amazing relationship to be honest.

We were at a mutual friend's funeral, George (27M). The three of us met at college and we basically became buddies from the get go. None of us are archeologists by the way. Our BA was Business administration.

A couple of weeks ago we were at George’s funeral service, most of the time just us with his family. We were the only ‘outsiders’ there. Phoebe, completely out of the blue, started to talk about archaeology to George’s mother.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content