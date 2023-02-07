Man tells 'rambling' fiancée to 'shut the **** up' about archaeology at a funeral.

Small talk is unbearable on it's own. But at a funeral? Oh god.

When a woman tried to connect with the family of a deceased friend, she went off the rails. After several uncomfortable moments, her fiance snapped at her. Now he's coming to Reddit to ask why his beloved isn't talking to him like she used to...

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my fiancée to shut the **** up and stop talking about archaeology at a funeral?"

Madonnn writes:

Me (28M) and my soon-to-be-wife Phoebe (27F) have been dating for 4 years. We’ve a quite amazing relationship to be honest.

We were at a mutual friend's funeral, George (27M). The three of us met at college and we basically became buddies from the get go. None of us are archeologists by the way. Our BA was Business administration.