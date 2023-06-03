Gay son rejects 'bully' dad's 'pathetic gesture' of going to Pride parade. AITA?

Father-son relationships can sometimes be very strained.

Different generations trying to find common ground is a delicate endeavor. One man had given up on having a relationship with his father long ago. As a gay man, he felt completely rejected and even bullied by his father growing up. His mother was supportive and attended Pride events with him over the years. So, this year, he was shocked when he saw his father at the local Pride parade. His father says he was making an attempt to reconcile, but he says his dad was just there to pick up his mom and the gesture was empty.

'AITA for not accepting my father’s gesture of turning up at Pride?'

lcidahob