Uncles told they must 'pretend to be straight' at their niece's catholic wedding.

Weddings combine love, commitment and family arguments into an esquisite cocktail of tense social interaction.

A wedding provides so many juxtapositional interactions: beautiful venues at inconvenient destinations, touching speeches and nosy questions from your Aunt Helen, precious little ringbearers and having to pee in spanx. Navigating a wedding can feel like a tightrope walk between creating touching memories and not touching that family feud with a 10-foot pole. We have to concede, the day isn't about us, it is about celebrating a union of true love. But where do you draw the line with family when, in order to celebrate their love, you have to deny your own? Threadsandbobs took to Reddit to ask if he and his husband are wrong to not attend their neice's wedding after being told they must 'pretend to be straight' or they aren't invited.

WIBTA for not attending a wedding after RSVPing after being offended by requests to be separated from my husband for the duration of the event?

Long story short, my husband Sean (39M) and I (37M) are very close to our nieces and nephews.