Uncles told they must 'pretend to be straight' at their niece's catholic wedding.

A wedding provides so many juxtapositional interactions: beautiful venues at inconvenient destinations, touching speeches and nosy questions from your Aunt Helen, precious little ringbearers and having to pee in spanx. Navigating a wedding can feel like a tightrope walk between creating touching memories and not touching that family feud with a 10-foot pole. We have to concede, the day isn't about us, it is about celebrating a union of true love. But where do you draw the line with family when, in order to celebrate their love, you have to deny your own? Threadsandbobs took to Reddit to ask if he and his husband are wrong to not attend their neice's wedding after being told they must 'pretend to be straight' or they aren't invited.
Long story short, my husband Sean (39M) and I (37M) are very close to our nieces and nephews.
A year ago our niece Cassie (23F) on Sean's side got engaged while attending university across the country, we were overjoyed to learn of this and were looking forward to meeting the young man she'd met.