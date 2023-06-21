Woman snaps at cousin who gathered family to come out as gay, 'this could've been a Zoom.'

'Oh I don't have one yet,' He said sitting down. This got me mad and a few other cousins as well. 'Why didn't you just tell us this over the phone or schedule a family Zoom?' I said angrily.

My blood began to boil and I scream, 'GO TO HELL YOU A#$HOLE!' Me and him got into a screaming match that resulted in my family leaving a couple of hours early.

'I wanted it to be a big event,' He said.

Now no one blames me and a lot more people are upset at him because they had to take days off school or work for this. But now he's refusing to come to the July 4 party my grandmother holds every month and it's breaking her heart.

And I wanna know if I should just apologize like yeah he could've and in my opinion should've waited until summer but it was still fun. So Reddit AITA?

Edit: I’m getting a lot of mixed signals here, but I’m gonna talk to my older cousins and see what they think. I’ll make a second post when/if I decide to apologize.