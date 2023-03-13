Man tells GF he has lifelong phobia of being driven by a woman, she says 'get over it.'

Chronic anxieties and phobias are often by their very nature irrational.
Whether it's simply brain chemistry or unresolved trauma, the day-to-day effects of working around a phobia can be deeply debilitating. And there's often a looming question of where the lines are between managing one, and pushing yourself through it as much as possible.
He wrote:
AITA for not wanting to be driven around by women including my GF?
When I (27M) was a kid, I had a traumatic experience and was in an accident in the school bus which was being driven by a lady. Since then I have always had a phobia of being a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a woman. My mom did not drive and even when my older sister learned to drive, I refused to drive with her even though my other siblings did.