Woman refuses to pay for 'gender reveal cupcakes' and Reddit sides with her.

Running a small business is hard, and people often try to take advantage. Is this one of those situations?

A customer wasn't satisfied with her order (for understandle reasons, I assure you), but the merchant demanded payment anyway. She said no, but now she's unsure. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for refusing to pay for my gender reveal cupcakes?"

u/AITACupcakesRuined writes:

I (F22) found out last week my first baby’s gender, and it’s a little girl. My family are excited about I decided to do a small gender reveal over the Easter weekend. I had this planned for Saturday, so a few days before, I asked a small local business if she could please make 12 cupcakes with pink and blue icing on top, and pink icing in the middle.