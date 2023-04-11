Woman refuses to pay for 'gender reveal cupcakes' and Reddit sides with her.

A customer wasn't satisfied with her order (for understandle reasons, I assure you), but the merchant demanded payment anyway. She said no, but now she's unsure. So, she came to Reddit to ask:
u/AITACupcakesRuined writes:
I (F22) found out last week my first baby’s gender, and it’s a little girl. My family are excited about I decided to do a small gender reveal over the Easter weekend. I had this planned for Saturday, so a few days before, I asked a small local business if she could please make 12 cupcakes with pink and blue icing on top, and pink icing in the middle.
She agreed and said they would be ready to collect Friday evening. The plan was to pick the cakes up friday, invite friends and family over saturday and give some guests a cupcake which would reveal the gender. I only invited a few guests, just something cute and fun, plus, everyone loves cupcakes.