Woman accuses husband of getting her a fake designer bag, won't back down. AITA?

Since I met my husband he has always gifted me expensive things. My husband has a job that pays him a good amount of money. Over the years I would tell him that he doesn’t have to keep buying me expensive gifts bc we both have expenses such as a mortgage and other bills. I also gift him expensive presents that I save up to buy him.
A few weeks ago we welcomed a beautiful baby boy. My husband a few days ago before I had him gave me a push gift. It was a huge gucci bag and inside was a gucci tote bag.
It was a very lovely bag. He said the reason why he got me that huge gucci tote bag was because I would need a big bag to carry around so that I can put the babies things inside when I travel with him.
I gave my husband a huge hug and I thanked him. The gift to me was too much but he kept insisting that he appreciates me and is excited for this journey we will both experience. And that he saw how miserable I was mentally and emotionally during my pregnancy.
The next day while my husband was at work I took the bag out of the box to place it on a shelf next to my other bags. As I held the bag something felt off. I noticed that the material of the bag was different.
The inside of the bag looked a little off and the handles of the bag felt very bad quality to the point where I placed too many things in the bag I am sure it would tear. The bag also smelled different. It didn’t smell like leather to me.
I quickly went to the Gucci website and looked for the bag. The bag is on there, but as I compared both bags, I came to the conclusion that the bag was fake. I still tried to give him the benefit of doubt by looking for an older version but everything still points to the bag being fake.
I began to wonder why would he buy me a fake bag . He didn’t have to get me anything expensive, I made that very clear to him many times. Later that night when he came home I asked him where he bought the bag.
At first he said that it was actually Gucci store. I kept asking him if he was sure a couple of times. He then told me no it was Ebay. He said he got it for a good deal. I quickly told him the bag was fake and that he should try and get his money back.
He angrily said he was offended and that ebay authenticated the bag and how dare I call the bag fake. I showed him the pictures and he just even more mad and called me ungrateful.
I even compared it to another Gucci bag that I have and showed him how the material is different. I also explained to him that if he paid a lot of money for the bag thinking it was real then he got scammed and should get a refund.
He paused for a second and took the bag. He keeps calling me ungrateful.
So AITA because I keep questioning if the bag is fake?
RoyallyOakie
NTA...You were obviously more worried about your husband getting ripped off than you were about receiving an authentic bag. Hopefully your husband will calm down and see you are simply concerned, not ungrateful.
Thank you. I’m fine if he gets his money back and doesn’t replace the bag.
alisonchains2023
OP you are clearly NOT a greedy partner and are just looking out for your husband. Right now his pride is wounded, especially because he had to admit to you that he bought the bag off ebay.
AND that you told him he was ripped off: A double whammy. It will take a little while for him to nurse his wounds but I believe he’ll come around, as it sounds like he’s a good, if fallible, guy. NTA.
Forward_Squirrel8879
NTA - If he got it from eBay and it was authenticated, he should have received papers stating that. Sounds like either he knew it was fake and is upset you caught him in a lie, or he didn't know and is embarrassed about getting scammed.
Either way, it was reasonable for you to question him about it once you realized it was fake. Because either he lied to you or he needs to get his money back. If he lied to you, why should you be grateful? If he got scammed, HE should be grateful that you noticed right away so he can try to get his money back.
SeattlePassedTheBall
The Y T A comments surprise me. Sounds like your biggest concern is that your husband got ripped off by buying a fake bag and the bag you have seems to be very low quality to the point it doesn't function really as a bag (since it would tear if you put too much stuff in it.)
Idk why he was so offended, I mean I'd be pissed off at ebay if I was him, he has a right to be angry but I also believe he shouldn't be directing said anger towards you. NTA.
TrainingDearest
NTA. You seem more concerned about your husband overpaying for a fake. I would point out that many people who have been scammed out of money would rather believe the scam is real rather than accept that they were 'dumb' enough to fall for it.
Your husband may be angry about his failure, but taking it out on you because he can't deal with the fact that he got suckered. Give him time to deal with the initial shock and upset, and then have the deeper conversation about his misplaced anger.
You did nothing wrong; simply noticed something wasn't right with the bag, and followed the natural path of investigation. You didn't pry into anything that was private, and he DID chose to LIE to you - which is NEVER okay. You have the high ground here, but you have to decide if this is a 'hill to die on.'