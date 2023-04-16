Husband begs for gift advice for deeply thoughtful wife, Reddit delivers. UPDATED

Gift giving is an art.

It is a blessing and a curse when someone you love has the, well, gift. We get to be showered in perfect, thoughtful gifts that show we are truly loved. It's a wonderful feeling. But then, when it is time to give that love back, it can be daunting to think of exactly how to show you're true appreciation. One husband was consistently dazzled by the thoughtful nature of his wife's incredible gifts and he wanted to show her the same compassion. He was stumped, so he turned to Reddit with a refreshingly wholesome question.

My (39m) wife (39f) gets me the best gifts and she's so hard to shop for

u/ThrowRAGiftsandStuff