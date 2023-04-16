Husband begs for gift advice for deeply thoughtful wife, Reddit delivers. UPDATED

It is a blessing and a curse when someone you love has the, well, gift. We get to be showered in perfect, thoughtful gifts that show we are truly loved. It's a wonderful feeling. But then, when it is time to give that love back, it can be daunting to think of exactly how to show you're true appreciation. One husband was consistently dazzled by the thoughtful nature of his wife's incredible gifts and he wanted to show her the same compassion. He was stumped, so he turned to Reddit with a refreshingly wholesome question.
My wife is an amazing gift giver. So very thoughtful and creative. I thought I outdid her this year by purchasing many small gifts that catered to her likes for Xmas but again she blew me out of the water. She has proceeded to outdo me yet again for my 40th birthday by booking me several different reservations at Galaxies Edge at Disney to different buildable workshops.